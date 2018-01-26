Former UNLV football player charged in human trafficking case

A former University of Nevada, Las Vegas football player has been charged in connection with a human sex trafficking case, according to the Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Richard James Mapp, 36, was charged with the kidnapping of a minor, sex trafficking of a child under the age of 18 years of age, living from the earnings of a prostitute, and abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child.

Laxalt said the reported crimes were committed between September and November 2017. A criminal complaint alleged that Mapp kidnapped a minor in Nevada and transported her to California to engage her in prostitution.

Mapp played football as a receiver for UNLV in the early 2000s.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on Feb. 5.

To report cases of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. The center takes calls from anywhere in the country 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Anyone can also call the U.S. Department of Justice Hotline at 1-888-428-7581 or call local authorities.

