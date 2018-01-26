CCSD school bus damaged in collision in west Las Vegas

No students were injured in the crash on Jan. 26, 2018. (Silvia Yolanda/Facebook)

A Clark County School District bus sustained major damage in a crash on Friday morning, according to police.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash at 8:41 a.m. at Patrick Lane and Durango Drive.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, students were onboard the bus when the collision occurred in the intersection.

No students were injured, police said. However, another bus was required to transport the students.

Medical was requested for the driver of the other vehicle, police said. The condition of the driver was not immediately known.

