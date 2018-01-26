CCSD school bus damaged in collision in west Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

CCSD school bus damaged in collision in west Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
A school bus was involved in a crash on Jan. 26, 2018. (Silvia Yolanda/Facebook) A school bus was involved in a crash on Jan. 26, 2018. (Silvia Yolanda/Facebook)
No students were injured in the crash on Jan. 26, 2018. (Silvia Yolanda/Facebook) No students were injured in the crash on Jan. 26, 2018. (Silvia Yolanda/Facebook)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Clark County School District bus sustained major damage in a crash on Friday morning, according to police.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash at 8:41 a.m. at Patrick Lane and Durango Drive. 

According to Las Vegas Metro police, students were onboard the bus when the collision occurred in the intersection. 

No students were injured, police said. However, another bus was required to transport the students. 

Medical was requested for the driver of the other vehicle, police said. The condition of the driver was not immediately known. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.