UNLV police search for suspect after reportedly assaulting student

Officials at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas are warning others after a student was assaulted on campus Thursday.

At about 5:30 p.m., the female student was walking in Lot L past the tennis complex when she was approached by a man who grabbed and assaulted her. The student was able to fight off the attacker using her backpack and leave the area. The suspect also left in an unknown direction, according to a release from the school.

The suspect was described as a thin white male with dark shaggy hair wearing a green down down-type jacket.

UNLV police said they are increasing patrols and its presence on campus as detectives continue their investigation. Additionally, anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact UNLV police at 702-895-3668.

Students, faculty, and staff were urged to remain vigilant at all times and follow these safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings and travel in pairs or groups

Pre-program the university police number on your cell phone: 702-895-3659. Calls to 911 from a non-campus phone go to Las Vegas Police, which is forwarded to the UNLV Police Services Emergency Communication and Dispatch Center.

Download the UNLV RebelSAFE mobile app. Download the app for iPhone, Android devices or on the RebelSAFE page.

Request a campus security escort 24-hours a day by calling 702-895-3668.

Additional safety tips can be found online here.

