Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Mesquite

Over 40 colorful hot air balloons were scheduled to fill the sky in Mesquite for an annual festival over the weekend.

The Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off Friday morning and was slated to run through Sunday at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, located at 950 West Mesquite Boulevard in Mesquite, Nevada.

The beginning of the race at sunrise started with the launch of a Stars and Stripes balloon. More than 40 other hot air balloons were set to chase the first balloon throughout the Valley, for a colorful display in the sky.

For more information about the festival, please visit www.visitmesquite.com

