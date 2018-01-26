Las Vegas vacant house fire leads to discovery of dead body in RV

Firefighters discover a dead body in an old RV after putting out a vacant house fire in 1600 block of Primrose Path. Jan. 26, 2018 (Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue discovered a body inside of an old RV after responding to a vacant house fire Friday morning.

The incident happened around 5:35 a.m. when firefighters responded to a vacant house on fire in the 1600 block of Primrose Path, at Sunset Drive.

After putting out the fire, a body was found in the remains of an old RV parked next to the vacant house, according to officials.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No further details were immediately released.

