Las Vegas firefighters discover body in burned RV

Firefighters discover a dead body in an old RV behind a vacant house in the 1600 block of Primrose Path. Jan. 26, 2018 (Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters discover a dead body in an old RV behind a vacant house in the 1600 block of Primrose Path. Jan. 26, 2018 (Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters discover a dead body in an old RV behind a vacant house in the 1600 block of Primrose Path. Jan. 26, 2018 (Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue discovered a body inside of an old RV after it was destroyed by a fire Friday morning.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. when firefighters responded to numerous reports of smoke in the area of North Rancho Drive and Vegas Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find the RV fully involved behind a vacant house in the 1700 block of Primrose Path.

After putting out the fire and preventing major damage to the house, a body was found in the burned remains of the RV, according to officials.

The cause of the fire and the identity of the victim were under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.