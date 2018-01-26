Las Vegas firefighters discover body in burned RV - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas firefighters discover body in burned RV

Written by Lesha Ruffin
Firefighters discover a dead body in an old RV behind a vacant house in the 1600 block of Primrose Path. Jan. 26, 2018 (Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue) Firefighters discover a dead body in an old RV behind a vacant house in the 1600 block of Primrose Path. Jan. 26, 2018 (Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue discovered a body inside of an old RV after it was destroyed by a fire Friday morning.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. when firefighters responded to numerous reports of smoke in the area of North Rancho Drive and Vegas Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find the RV fully involved behind a vacant house in the 1700 block of Primrose Path.

After putting out the fire and preventing major damage to the house, a body was found in the burned remains of the RV, according to officials.

The cause of the fire and the identity of the victim were under investigation.

