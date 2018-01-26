Police: Man shoots, kills wife in Las Vegas home, then dies by officer shooting

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was involved in a shooting that left a suspect dead near Giles St. and Barbara Lane in Las Vegas. Jan. 26, 2018 (Photo: Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A man shot and killed his wife, then died in an officer involved shooting a couple hours later in a residential area early Friday morning.

The first incident happened just after midnight when the unidentified man shot and killed his wife inside of a home on Giles Street near Barbara Lane, police said.

The woman’s 16-year-old son who was also home during the shooting, called police.

There were three other children inside of the home between the ages of five to nine years old, who were unharmed, according to authorities.

The suspect left the scene, but police located him several blocks away on Elcadore Street between Fern Tree Court and Joy Ridge Court. The man was suicidal and indicated he wanted to die by cops, according to authorities.

Around 2:47 a.m. a shooting ensued between the man and two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers, that left the suspect dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

No further details were immediately released.

