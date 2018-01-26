XFL's comeback brings memories of Las Vegas Outlaws

The XFL will return in 2020, after it folded in 2001.

Dust off those Las Vegas Outlaws shirts, because the XFL is coming back.

Founder Vince McMahon announced the league's return in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

"The new XFL will kick off in 2020," he triumphantly announced. The XFL first kicked off in 2001, offering a flashier alternative to the NFL, with fewer rules and more excitement. The league had eight teams, including the Las Vegas Outlaws.

"I just smiled, those were good times. They really were," KLCU's Chet Buchanan said. Buchanan was the PA announcer for the Outlaws during their lone season playing at Sam Boyd Stadium.

"We were the ones that were going to make it happen. If it was going to happen, it was going to happen here," Buchanan said. "The fan base was rabid, maybe a little too rabid. I have never in my life had to make the announcement - before or after - that if you're fighting in the stands, you will be removed."

While it was fun for fans in the stands, it was a good time for players too.

"I thought it was incredibly fun, it was exciting," Sean Manuel said. "The thing that was really really neat is it made football simple again."

Manuel is the director of strength and conditioning for UNLV Football, but years before his role with the Rebels, he was a tight end for the XFL's San Francisco Demons.

"Oh, it was way different than anything I'd ever been a part of ... it gave us an opportunity to keep playing, to get paid to do what we love."

But the biggest question is, 17 years later ... will the XFL finally score big?

"Man, with the right directives I think it absolutely can. You have to find your niche in the market and where you fit in," Manuel said.

"Don't count Vince McMahon out. He's not a guy who will make the same mistake twice," Buchanan said.

During the news conference McMahon did not say which cities will be getting XFL teams.

