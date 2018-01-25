Police nab Aliante sportsbook robber - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police nab Aliante sportsbook robber

Aliante Casino is shown in this undated image. Aliante Casino is shown in this undated image.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas Police caught a man who robbed the Aliante Casino's sportsbook Thursday. 

NLVPD said the man demanded money at the sportsbook at around 4:00 p.m. He left the building with $7,400. Aliante staff sounded an alarm, alerting police. 

Officers found the man just off of the property, recovered the money and arrested him.

Police did not release his name and did not say whether he was armed.

