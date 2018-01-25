Family of Las Vegas 1 October victim finally getting help

The family of a man killed on 1 October will finally get the funds the community raised for them.

The family of a man killed in 1 October will finally get the funds the community raised for them. Erick Silva was working security at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when he was shot and killed. Since then, his family members said they've been struggling both emotionally and financially.

A coworker of Silva’s set up a Gofundme account to help Silva’s family after the shooting. He made Erick’s sister the beneficiary, so only Erick’s family would be able to access the funds. The community contributed more than $38,000, but the money was on hold.

“Erick's families really they don't need a lot but it's been almost four months since he passed and it's been hard. So trying to get even some of it and it being this difficult has been really hard,” Erick’s best friend Amanda Cavero said, ”For three weeks, we've been to every office, I mean googled anything we could try, any information. And to be honest, I just pictured the day I could run into the house and say 'We're gonna get it you know and help's here.' And I haven't been able to do that. Like every day for three weeks it's been so hard.”

Both Erick's co-worker who set up the fund and Erick's family said they tried contacting Gofundme multiple times, but couldn't get any answers. However, Thursday a Gofundme representative confirmed they're finalizing everything and the funds should be transferred to the family in the near future.

“I'm so grateful because we needed help and finally like we're not alone,” Cavero said.

Now, Cavero’s offering encouragement to any other families struggling in the aftermath of 1 October.

“Just stay positive and keep trying because that's why we're having the best day ever today.”

For those interested in supporting Erick's family, there is a four-day yard sale Thursday to Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 4529 Pacyna Street near Sam’s Town Casino.

