Golden Knights announce age limit on autographs at practice facility

The Golden Knights' president Kerry Bubolz on Thursday announced a new age restriction for fans looking to get an autograph from players at the team's practice facility, City National Arena.

Only fans 14 years old or younger will be allowed to access the players, the team said. In addition to the age limit, camping out near the parking lot to wait for players is no longer allowed.

Bubolz said parents have been thankful for the new policy as their kids have better access.

