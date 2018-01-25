Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announce chance to win 'ultimate fan experience'

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation on Thursday announced an auction for what the organization is calling the Ultimate Fan Road Trip Experience. The experience will cover back-to-back home and away games against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 26 and 27.
Fans of the team can bid between today and 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 16 to win the package for two, which includes lodging and dinners, according to a press release.
All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. The games included are the Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center in L.A. on Feb. 26, then the home game at T-Mobile Arena the following day.
According to the release, the package includes:
Fans can learn more by texting "RoadTrip" to 52182 or by visiting roadtrip.gesture.com.
