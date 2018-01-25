Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announce chance to win 'ultimate fan experience'

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation on Thursday announced an auction for what the organization is calling the Ultimate Fan Road Trip Experience. The experience will cover back-to-back home and away games against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 26 and 27.

Fans of the team can bid between today and 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 16 to win the package for two, which includes lodging and dinners, according to a press release.

All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. The games included are the Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center in L.A. on Feb. 26, then the home game at T-Mobile Arena the following day.

According to the release, the package includes:

Round-trip private jet service for two from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on February 25 and February 27

A two-night stay at the Andaz West Hollywood in Los Angeles

Two tickets to "Above the Fold: A Sky High Salute to Service & Sacrifice,” an exclusive event to honor our nation's fallen military heroes, featuring a charity poker tournament hosted by poker star Daniel Negreanu and a private wine tasting and master class by Foley Family Wines Master Sommelier Robert Smith at the top of the Andaz West Hollywood. All proceeds will benefit the Folded Flag Foundation.

Dinner for two at the Palms Restaurant in Los Angeles near the Staples Center.

Two premium lower bowl tickets to the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 26 with access to the Chairman’s Club.

Two luxury suite tickets (food and beverage included) to the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 27.

Post-game on-ice photo at T-Mobile Arena following the game.

Fans can learn more by texting "RoadTrip" to 52182 or by visiting roadtrip.gesture.com.

