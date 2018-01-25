Las Vegas, Reno score high marks on new tool ranking LGBTQ friendliness

For members of the LGBTQ community, traveling or finding the next place to live may not be as easy as other travelers, especially when planning an international trip. A new tool could make it easier by grading major cities around the world on how friendly they are to the gay community.

Destination Pride, released by PFLAG Canada this week, allows you to search for up to 2,000 major cities around the world and provides a grading scale based on multiple metrics.

Las Vegas, a major travel destination, was given a score of 67, one less point than San Francisco -- a city generally known for being LGBTQ friendly. Las Vegas scores low on two sections: gender identity protections and social media sentiment.

Northern counterpart Reno was given a similar score of 66, however specifics about how the two cities differ were not provided.

The scores are reflected by the city, state or country’s marriage equality and sexual activity laws, gender identity protections, anti-discrimination laws, civil rights and liberties and social media sentiment. The information is displayed as a Pride Flag for each destination.

“This can be little things, like when you stand at hotel check-in as a same-sex couple and what assumptions do staff make about you,” Ian Mackenzie, executive creative director of FCB/SIX ad agency, told CO.DESIGN. “From micro moments like that, to the big stuff, like traveling to Egypt–which has some pretty severe laws and regulations concerning the LGBTQ community.”

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Nevada since October 2014, aiding to the score. Las Vegas immediately became a same-sex wedding destination, with Clark County issuing 10,000 same-sex marriage licenses by January 2017.

In November, the Clark County school board discussed a policy that came from a bill passed by lawmakers earlier in the year to protect transgender students, however Nevada hasn’t yet implemented stricter laws for gender identity protections compared to some other states.

As the tool is developing, some cities do not have complete data, such as Moscow with a rating of 34 and Cairo with a score of 4, both major travel destinations.

A quick snapshot of the pride flag visualization and the city's score, can help traveling members of this community make a more informed decision Mackenzie said.

