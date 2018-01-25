Donations needed for 'Munchies for the Military' drive

Donations are needed to reach a goal of 2,000 care packages to send to troops. (File/FOX5)

If you would like to help support our troops, you can donate goods to send service men and women care packages.

The Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation, Community of Inspirada, and the City of Henderson teamed up for this year's "Munchies for the Military" donation drive.

Anyone can donate items such as breakfast items, beef jerky, trail mix, baby wipes, snack foods, protein bars, gum, candy, nuts, dried fruit and more. The group hopes to send 2,000 care packages to troops.

Anyone can make a donation through Feb. 10 at the following locations:

City of Henderson Recreation Centers

City of Henderson City Hall

Inspirada Solista Community Center

Jolly Beans Café (located in Inspirada)

Jolly Mart (located in Inspirada)

Inspirada Model sales centers

Wallin Elementary School

Del Webb Middle School

Liberty High School

Pinecrest Academy Inspirada Campus

Henderson Lifetime Fitness

Henderson Anytime Fitness

Monetary donations are also being accepted online here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.