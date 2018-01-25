Donations needed for 'Munchies for the Military' drive - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Donations needed for 'Munchies for the Military' drive

Posted: Updated:
Donations are needed to reach a goal of 2,000 care packages to send to troops. (File/FOX5) Donations are needed to reach a goal of 2,000 care packages to send to troops. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

If you would like to help support our troops, you can donate goods to send service men and women care packages. 

The Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation, Community of Inspirada, and the City of Henderson teamed up for this year's "Munchies for the Military" donation drive. 

Anyone can donate items such as breakfast items, beef jerky, trail mix, baby wipes, snack foods, protein bars, gum, candy, nuts, dried fruit and more. The group hopes to send 2,000 care packages to troops. 

Anyone can make a donation through Feb. 10 at the following locations: 

  • City of Henderson Recreation Centers
  • City of Henderson City Hall
  • Inspirada Solista Community Center
  • Jolly Beans Café (located in Inspirada)
  • Jolly Mart (located in Inspirada)
  • Inspirada Model sales centers
  • Wallin Elementary School
  • Del Webb Middle School
  • Liberty High School
  • Pinecrest Academy Inspirada Campus
  • Henderson Lifetime Fitness
  • Henderson Anytime Fitness

Monetary donations are also being accepted online here

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.