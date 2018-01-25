Floyd Mayweather Sr. pleads not guilty to battery in Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather Sr. pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge in Las Vegas, court records showed.

He was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Records showed he posted $1,000 bail.

Las Vegas Metro police said the arrest stemmed from a fight in Sept. 2017.

According to TMZ, Mayweather Sr. got into a "heated confrontation" after the Gennady Golovkin versus Canelo Alvarez fight outside of the T-mobile Arena.

Police said the pair reportedly got into a verbal argument inside a vehicle when Mayweather Sr. pulled the woman out of the car and hit her. Police said he left the area. The woman went to the hospital where she called the police.

A bench trial was scheduled to take place on March 27.

TMZ reported that Mayweather Sr.'s representative said he's innocent and "never laid a hand on the victim."

