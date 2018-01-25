Metro police searching for 'well dressed' robbery suspect

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a well-dressed robbery suspect. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a "well dressed" man suspected of committing a number of robberies in the Valley.

According to police, the robberies occurred at several businesses in May of 2016, tapering off in fall, then picking up again in around December of 2017.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, between 30 and 45 years old, standing approximately 5'9" tall to 6'0" tall, weighing 160 to 200 pounds, with possible scarring on his face as well as a well-trimmed salt and pepper beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

