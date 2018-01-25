Bail set at $500K for Las Vegas teen accused of raping classmate - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bail set at $500K for Las Vegas teen accused of raping classmates

Posted: Updated:
Maysen Melton appears in court on Jan. 25, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5) Maysen Melton appears in court on Jan. 25, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)
A judge set his bail at $500,000 on Jan. 25, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5) A judge set his bail at $500,000 on Jan. 25, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A judge set bail for a Las Vegas teen accused of sexual assault, kidnapping and child porn Thursday. 

Judge Jennifer Togliatti set bail at $500,000 with the condition of house arrest. 

The prosecution accused Melton of raping multiple victims. Adding, the reported attacks happened when Melton was a student at Shadow Ridge High School. The prosecution said Melton would get girls in intimate situations, and then trip or force them to the ground and 'violently rape' them. He would reportedly take nude photos of his victims then blackmail them and threaten to put the pictures around the school. 

Melton no longer attends Shadow Ridge and is now a junior at Palo Verde High School. 

