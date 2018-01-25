Company to pitch energy solution to CCSD

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

Capitol dynamics, an asset management firm and the second largest owner of solar in the U.S., wants to help the Clark County School District step away from NV Energy by providing long-term fixed energy rates.

Capitol dynamics plans to build a new 195-megawatt solar project here in Nevada. The company will cover all costs associated with the new power plant construction and operations. They'll also cover the cost of installations of panels and hardware at each CCSD property and cover any "exit fee" NV Energy would charge CCSD. In the end, 100 percent of CCSD's energy demands would be met, 70 percent coming from green solar power energy.

How much CCSD would save is unknown since the 25-year fixed rate has not been negotiated.

Moving forward, Capitol Dynamics will present to the school board their proposal at 5 p.m. during their board meeting Thursday.

Here is a copy of the energy solution for the school district:

