Two baby monkeys get cloned into existence

When two baby monkeys were born just a few weeks ago, they entered the world in a first-ever fashion. Chinese researchers successfully cloned the primates after three years of perfecting the same technique that cloned Dolly the sheep back in the 90’s.

The monkeys, both female, are genetically identical but born at different times. One is six weeks old, the other is eight weeks.

They are healthy but currently living in an incubator.

Named Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, the two will be used for biomedical research to look for treatments for human diseases – specifically in the neuroscience, eyesight and the visual systems area.

This technique, called “Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer” which allows for several clones from a single donor, could theoretically be used to clone humans. That revelation brought out some members of the medical community who said advancement like this needs ethics guidelines in place.

To date, this particular technique has allowed the successful cloning of 20 different animals including frogs, mice, rabbits, pigs, cows, and dogs.

