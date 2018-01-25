Vegas officer due in court on choke case manslaughter charge

A former Las Vegas police officer is due in court on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the neck hold death of an unarmed man outside a Strip casino last May.

Kenneth Lopera is accused of asphyxiating 40-year-old Tashii Brown after a chase through back hallways of The Venetian resort.

Lopera was arrested in June and has remained free for more than eight months on $6,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing or a grand jury decision whether to send the felony case to state court.

Lopera is now 32. He was dismissed by the department in September.

He's also charged with oppression under color of office, and faces up to eight years in state prison if he's convicted of both counts.

Las Vegas police union officials are representing Lopera. They maintain that he did nothing criminal.

