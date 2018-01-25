UNLV celebrates grand opening of hospitality hall

The William F. Harrah College of Hospitality is celebrating the grand opening of its new hospitality hall Thursday.

It features 16 convertible, interactive classrooms, a PGA golf management learning center, 80 offices, a student-run café, 93,5000 sq. ft. of learning, meeting and office space as well as a state-of-the-art kitchen with function space overlooking the Las Vegas Strip.

