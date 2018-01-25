Maids to ask Las Vegas hotels for panic buttons

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The union representing hotel workers in Las Vegas will ask casino-resort operators to give "panic buttons" to housekeepers as part of their new contracts.

The push comes amid the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct and is in line with ordinances recently approved in other cities that provide hotel workers with some protections.

Culinary Union secretary-treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline told The Associated Press that leaders will make the request during negotiations set to begin next month.

More than 14,000 unionized housekeepers work on the Las Vegas Strip and in the destination's downtown area. The contracts of 50,000 union members, including housekeepers, cooks and food and cocktail servers, expire at midnight May 31.

Argüello-Kline says the organization wants language in the contracts to further protect the people who work inside the hotels.

