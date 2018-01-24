NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, talks Las Vegas Raiders, Gruden

"You come for the experience and eventually I think there will be an adopted Raiders family here," said NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Brett Favre. "I don't think there will ever be a shortage of people that come to games, I think the Raiders know that, the NFL knows that."

Brett Favre said he's confident in the success of the Raiders move to Las Vegas, but he's even more excited for who will be walking the sidelines in 2020.

"I think the hiring of Jon Gruden just adds to that spectacle," said Favre.

Favre and Gruden go way back to 1992, the Packers traded a first round pick for number four and hired a 28-year old Gruden as an offensive assistant in the same off season. Favre says the Raiders couldn't have found a more committed coach.

"Maybe Belichick, I'm sure there are some coaches out there I don't know very well that are as attentive to the details as a guy like Jon Gruden is," said Favre.

Eight years removed from the game, Favre said his playing days are done, but during a Gruden QB camp segment with ESPN last year, he and Gruden had a discussion about teaming up once again.

"I said you need to be coaching,” said Favre. “He said you become my offensive coordinator or quarterback coach, and of course I was like, yeah, sure, he never called me sure, not that I would have went anyway, I love Jon and I think he's going to do a great job."

He may be a gunslinger, but Favre is no gambler. He won't give a prediction for Super Bowl LII, but does have some thoughts.

"I'd love to see Doug win,” said Favre. “I'm not pulling against Tom Brady, it's hard to say we're going to beat Tom Brady or Bill Belichick, but I hope my buddy pulls one out."

