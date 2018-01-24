Hundreds of jobs up for grabs in Henderson - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Hundreds of jobs up for grabs in Henderson

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A career fair on Thursday will offer hundreds of positions available at multiple companies in Henderson and the Las Vegas Valley.

Jobertising.com partnered with companies including Sunset Station, Univision, Enterprise, ADT, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Sutherland Global Services and more. The job fair will be held at Sunset Station (1301 West Sunset Road) on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers said to bring multiple resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free.

To register, please visit jobertising.com.

