Police search for bank robbery suspect in west Las Vegas Valley

Police were looking for a man they said robbed a bank Monday afternoon near Sahara Avenue and Canyon Gate Drive in Las Vegas.

The suspect entered the bank around 2 p.m. and approached a teller, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

He presented a note demanding money from the business located in the 8700 block of West Sahara Avenue. The teller gave the man, who was wearing a hoodie and baseball hat, an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect took the money and fled without incident, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, between 5'8" and 5'9" tall with a medium build, wearing a black hat, grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's robbery section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

