Moped rider killed in crash near Valley View and Alta identified

Metro police investigated a fatal crash near Valley View and Alta Drive on Jan. 24, 2018. (Photo: Roger Bryner/ FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police investigated a crash that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:11 p.m. near Valley View Boulevard and Alta Drive. Police said the left side of a box truck traveling northbound on Valley View Drive was hit by a moped rider who was exiting a private drive.

The moped rider, a 66-year-old man, was ejected onto the roadway and slid to a stop, according to a release. Emergency personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

He was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Michael Edward.

Police said the driver of the box truck, 40-year-old Dino Buttel, stayed at the scene of the crash and reported the collision to authorities.

This is the second traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2018.

