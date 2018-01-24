Moped rider killed in crash near Valley View and Alta identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Moped rider killed in crash near Valley View and Alta identified

Posted: Updated:
Metro police investigated a fatal crash near Valley View and Alta Drive on Jan. 24, 2018. (Photo: Roger Bryner/ FOX5) Metro police investigated a fatal crash near Valley View and Alta Drive on Jan. 24, 2018. (Photo: Roger Bryner/ FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police investigated a crash that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:11 p.m. near Valley View Boulevard and Alta Drive. Police said the left side of a box truck traveling northbound on Valley View Drive was hit by a moped rider who was exiting a private drive. 

The moped rider, a 66-year-old man, was ejected onto the roadway and slid to a stop, according to a release. Emergency personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene. 

He was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Michael Edward. 

Police said the driver of the box truck, 40-year-old Dino Buttel, stayed at the scene of the crash and reported the collision to authorities. 

This is the second traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2018. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.