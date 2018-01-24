Deadly crash under investigation near Valley View and Alta

Metro police investigated a fatal crash near Valley View and Alta Drive on Jan. 24, 2018. (Photo: Roger Bryner/ FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police investigated a crash that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:11 p.m. near Valley View Boulevard and Alta Drive.

Police said the crash involved a truck and a moped.

Valley View was closed in both directions at Alta Drive, police said. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Further details were not immediately released.

