Deadly crash under investigation near Valley View and Alta - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Deadly crash under investigation near Valley View and Alta

Metro police investigated a fatal crash near Valley View and Alta Drive on Jan. 24, 2018. (Photo: Roger Bryner/ FOX5) Metro police investigated a fatal crash near Valley View and Alta Drive on Jan. 24, 2018. (Photo: Roger Bryner/ FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police investigated a crash that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:11 p.m. near Valley View Boulevard and Alta Drive. 

Police said the crash involved a truck and a moped. 

Valley View was closed in both directions at Alta  Drive, police said. Motorists were urged to avoid the area. 

Further details were not immediately released.

