A single protester in Las Vegas pickets outside the world's largest gun trade show

One man protested as the Shot SHow took place in Las Vegas on Jan. 24, 2018. (Adam Herbets/FOX5)

A Chicago man's protest of U.S. gun policy failed to draw supporters outside the firearms industry's biggest annual trade show in Las Vegas.

Lee Goodman held a sign listing 11 deadly mass shootings which read, "If not now, when?" as conventioneers streamed into the National Shooting Sports Foundation's SHOT Show at the Sands Expo Center.

He then walked, by himself, approximately four miles to the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

"I'm happy to do this no matter how many people are with me, because I know the vast majority of Americans do agree with what we're saying here," Goodman said. "It is very easy to be discouraged working against gun violence because we've made virtually no progress over the last several decades."

Goodman wants a rewrite of the constitutional Second Amendment right to own guns, and says the firearms industry should stop opposing laws to curb gun violence.

SHOT Show is closed to the public and the media. It features products from more than 1,700 companies and is expected to draw more than 60,000 visitors this week. Most attendees were unaware someone was protesting.

"I didn't see any protesters or wasn't aware of any," said Scott Jarvis, a sergeant with the Indiana State Police. "Just from my experience, without getting political, I think there's other issues involved (with the 1 October shooting) other than gun control."

"I did not (see anyone). I did not," said Mark Fiedler, another SHOT Show attendee. "I mean, I know they're out, but I don't think they're out in force."

Fiedler is an executive who works for the aerospace and defense company USCQR in Henderson. He said he welcomes discussions on both sides regarding gun control, but he does not believe 1 October should necessarily be used as an opportunity to connect the two issues.

"I think dialogue brings better legislation and better safety," he said.

Fiedler agrees with Goodman, stating that "bump stock" devices used during the 1 October should be banned.

"A bump stock is a toy, turns the gun into an uncontrollable automatic weapon," he said, adding that responsible gun owners should be treating each bullet with care.

"(The NRA) said initially we'd be willing to look at the issue, and they've since retreated from that," Goodman said. "The NRA is not supporting a ban on bump stocks."Bump stocks effectively allow semiautomatic weapons to shoot automatically.

Goodman said he is deeply troubled that the 1 October shooter purchased all of his guns legally.

"The gun industry made money off of every gun and every bullet that was used to massacre all those people, and that's why we're calling on the industry to be more responsible," Goodman said. "If this doesn't wake us up to do something about the problem, what will do it?"

Fiedler said he would not be willing to support legislation that prevents people from owning "too many" guns, but he believes someone should be taking a closer look at those individuals.

"I think if someone had looked at (the 1 October shooter), they'd find out there was something not right long before the incident," he said.

Goodman said he does not agree with the popular argument that Chicago has the strictest gun laws and the worst gun violence. He admits the problem is dire in his hometown but says it would be worse if not for the current laws.

"No, Chicago doesn't have the strictest gun laws in the country any more. Some of those laws were thrown out by the courts, and Chicago doesn't have the worst gun violence problem," he said. "Unfortunately we're situated right across the line from Indiana, which has some of the weakest gun laws in the country."

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.