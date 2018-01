Motorcycles are shown at the Mecum Motorcycle Auction on Jan. 24, 2018. (Source: Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

The Mecum Motorcycle Auction is scheduled to take place at the South Point Arena from Tuesday through Jan. 27.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to view the pictures.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.