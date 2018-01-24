Nevada DMV ends contract with company hired to upgrade systems

The Nevada Department of Vehicles announced on Wednesday the end to the contract with Tech Mahindra, the contractor hired last year to upgrade the DMV’s computer systems.

According to a press release, the company was hired in April after lawmakers approved a $114 million system upgrade during the 2015 Legislative session.

“Due to a number of varying concerns, we have determined it is best to part ways,” said DMV Director Terri Albertson. “We will continue to dedicate ourselves to a modernization project. Without this upgrade, our ability to serve Nevadans will always be limited.”

Tech Mahindra was selected after a formal procurement process as mandated by state law.

“There are a lot of details still being worked out, but our goal to improve service delivery remains the same.” Director Albertson stressed the importance of moving forward, “We will spend the next few days and weeks winding up affairs and assessing our options for the future.”

