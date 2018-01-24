TMZ: Flavor Flav involved in fight at South Point Tuesday night

Hip-hop artist and Las Vegas resident Flavor Flav was reportedly involved in a fight Tuesday night at South Point casino in southern Las Vegas, according to TMZ. Flav, real name William Drayton, Jr., was identified by TMZ to have been attacked by a man named Ugandi Howard.

According to the report, Flav told police the two had a disagreement that led to Howard punching Flav in the face. After that, Howard kicked Flav while on the ground.

An incident occurred on the property at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday night, per Metro, with one person cited for misdemeanor battery and another taken to St. Rose Sienna hospital with minor injuries. Metro did not confirm the identities of either man.