Police found fake grenade at Joseph M. Neal Elementary School

The exterior of Joseph M. Neal Elementary School is shown on Jan. 24, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Clark County School District police confirmed Joseph M. Neal Elementary School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon for reports of a suspicious device.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. at the school located at 6651 West Azure Drive, near Serene Drive.

A joint team including officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and CCSD Police responded to the scene.

According to Capt. Ken Young, of CCSD police, a fake grenade was found on the playground and kids were playing with it.

After the investigation, school operations returned to normal.

