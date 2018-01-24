Police found fake grenade at Joseph M. Neal Elementary School - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police found fake grenade at Joseph M. Neal Elementary School

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lesha Ruffin
Connect
The exterior of Joseph M. Neal Elementary School is shown on Jan. 24, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) The exterior of Joseph M. Neal Elementary School is shown on Jan. 24, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Clark County School District police confirmed Joseph M. Neal Elementary School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon for reports of a suspicious device.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. at the school located at 6651 West Azure Drive, near Serene Drive.

A joint team including officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and CCSD Police responded to the scene.

According to Capt. Ken Young, of CCSD police,  a fake grenade was found on the playground and kids were playing with it. 

After the investigation, school operations returned to normal. 

Stay with FOX5 Vegas for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.