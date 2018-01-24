Nevada received mostly failing grades from American Lung Association

Nevada received mostly failing grades when it came to anti-smoking efforts. (File)

Nevada’s report card when it comes to anti-smoking efforts received mostly failing grades, according to the American Lung Association. But the 2018 State of Tobacco Control report also outlined what the Silver State must do to improve.

In total, the state received four F’s and a C as detailed below:

Tobacco prevention/cessation: F

Smoke-free air: C

Tobacco taxes: F

Cessation services access: F

Tobacco 21: F

The American Lung Association said increased spending on cessation tactics and quit smoking campaigns from the current $1.8 million to $30 million is necessary to prevent and reduce tobacco use. Also, raising the smoking age from 18 to 21 would increase the states grades.

The American Lung Association is working closely with Mesquite to help that community develop stricter rules for smoke-free air in workplaces.

For the full report, visit www.lung.org.

