Two injured in explosion at Henderson titanium manufacturer

An explosion occurred at Timet in Henderson on Jan. 24, 2018. (Shelly Corcoran/FOX5)

Henderson fire confirmed an explosion occurred at Timet, a titanium manufacturer, on Wednesday.

Kathleen Richards, of Henderson fire, confirmed to FOX5 before 9 a.m. that an explosion occurred during the magnesium molding process at the facility. The explosion was contained in the facility.

At least two people reported injuries after the incident, Richards said.

#UPDATE from @HendFireDept: Henderson Firefighters responded to Timet on N. Water St. for an explosion contained to the facility. There was no fire, two minor injuries that did not require medical treatment and no release of hazardous material. Crews still on scene. pic.twitter.com/wo5UW1rgka — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 24, 2018

Richards said smoke appeared to have been released but a fire was not reported.

Richards said there is no hazard to the community.

Further details were not immediately released.

