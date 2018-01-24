Two injured in explosion at Henderson titanium manufacturer - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Two injured in explosion at Henderson titanium manufacturer

An explosion occurred at Timet in Henderson on Jan. 24, 2018. (Shelly Corcoran/FOX5) An explosion occurred at Timet in Henderson on Jan. 24, 2018. (Shelly Corcoran/FOX5)
Henderson fire confirmed an explosion occurred at Timet, a titanium manufacturer, on Wednesday. 

Kathleen Richards, of Henderson fire, confirmed to FOX5 before 9 a.m. that an explosion occurred during the magnesium molding process at the facility. The explosion was contained in the facility. 

At least two people reported injuries after the incident, Richards said. 

Richards said smoke appeared to have been released but a fire was not reported. 

Richards said there is no hazard to the community. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

