Henderson neighborhood reports missing mail problem - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson neighborhood reports missing mail problem

Posted: Updated:
Henderson resident Wanda Sahonyay checks her mailbox (FOX5). Henderson resident Wanda Sahonyay checks her mailbox (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Henderson resident Wanda Sahonyay no longer receives mail at home because of mail issues in her neighborhood.

“I think someone is rifling through the mail and they probably picked up credit cards, checks, whatever they can,” Sahonyay said.

Sahonyay told FOX5 one of her Amazon packages were stolen. She also said she is missing two credit cards and two paychecks.

“It’s been going on for the past three and a half weeks,” Sahonyay said.

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed that they are investigating the situation but could not comment specifically on Sahonyay’s situation.

Ahead of tax season, USPS suggests being more protective over your mail. 

Check your mail regularly, ask a neighbor to check it for you if you are out of town, or hold it at the post office.

If you are dealing with mail theft or another issue related to USPS, file a complaint here

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.