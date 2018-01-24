Henderson neighborhood reports missing mail problem

Henderson resident Wanda Sahonyay no longer receives mail at home because of mail issues in her neighborhood.

“I think someone is rifling through the mail and they probably picked up credit cards, checks, whatever they can,” Sahonyay said.

Sahonyay told FOX5 one of her Amazon packages were stolen. She also said she is missing two credit cards and two paychecks.

“It’s been going on for the past three and a half weeks,” Sahonyay said.

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed that they are investigating the situation but could not comment specifically on Sahonyay’s situation.

Ahead of tax season, USPS suggests being more protective over your mail.

Check your mail regularly, ask a neighbor to check it for you if you are out of town, or hold it at the post office.

If you are dealing with mail theft or another issue related to USPS, file a complaint here.

