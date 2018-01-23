1 October survivor suffering from PTSD, loses college scholarship

Ever since Cody Jones was a child, she always knew what she wanted to be.

"I wanna be an officer in the Army," she proudly said.

And not just an officer, she wants to be an Army pilot. Cody, who is now 19-years-old, said because of her dreams, she knew she had to work hard in high school to make that happen.

"I worked really hard in high school to get that scholarship," she said. She's talking about the Millennium Scholarship, which awarded her $10,000 to attend the College of Southern Nevada.

Cody said she was maintaining a 3.5 GPA until she attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

"I was with my mom, we go every year," she said. "The person two feet in front of me got shot. I was just paralyzed with fear, a paramedic came up to me and I couldn't move. He had to drag me to safety," she said.

Cody said after the shooting, she was numb and in shock and she just wanted life to go back to normal, so two days after the shooting she decided to go back to her classes at CSN.

"I was there physically, but not mentally. Every time the door would slam, I would jump. It was bad. There were times it took me back, I was back there," she said, referring to the concert.

Since 1 October, Cody's GPA has dipped to just above a 2.0 so she lost her scholarship.

"That's when I realized I have PTSD, and I am not okay," she said.

Cody said she reached out to the school, but all they told her was 'get your grades up this semester, or you could completely lose your scholarship.' That's what terrified Cod because she already lives with her mom, and already has a job, and says she nor her mother can cover the $10,000 scholarship.

"That is my main scholarship, I don't know what I'm going to do next," Cody said.

While Cody's story seems horrible, she says she's far from alone. She says she's just the only one who is mentally okay enough to speak out.

"I had a student in my class who was there with me at the concert. After the concert he sat next to me every single day. One day, I'll always remember, I looked over at his computer and he had typed into google, 'How do I cope with PTSD?'"

Cody says just because you can't see her or other students injuries doesn't mean she's not struggling. And to CSN, Cody said she's not giving up on her dream of becoming an Army pilot and she's asking them to not give on her either.

"Just please, give us time to heal," Cody pleaded.

We reached out to CSN who sent FOX5 this statement:

"The 1 October tragedy affected all of us in Southern Nevada, including members of the UNLV community. The university remains committed to helping students in need, whether academically or emotionally, both now and into the future as we continue to recover as a community."

