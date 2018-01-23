City of Las Vegas offering free tax form preparation at senior c - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

City of Las Vegas offering free tax form preparation at senior centers

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

City of Las Vegas is offering free AARP income tax form preparation in the coming months. The services will be available at two senior centers.

Appointments can be made at either center:

Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road

Appointments 9 a.m. - noon Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 5 – April 11.

Call (702) 229-6454 to make an appointment. 

Howard Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave.

Appointments 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 6 – April 10

Call (702) 229-1600 to make an appointment.

