Study ranks Nevada as the 7th least educated state in America

National surveys frequently rank Nevada and the Las Vegas Valley at the bottom for education. A new study by WalletHub is ranking Nevada the 7th least-educated state in America.

Using 15 key metrics and looking at adults aged 25 and older, Nevada ranked 44 overall, with the highest score in percentage of adults with an associate’s degree or those who are “college-experienced” – ranked at 38th in the nation.

Mississippi, another state frequently low on education rankings, came in last place, while Massachusetts, Maryland and Connecticut ranked first, second and third.

According to WalletHub, Nevada ranked second to last for the lowest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders.

In 2015, Nevada placed last in another education ranking, Kids Count, conducted by child advocacy group Annie E. Casey Foundation. That ranking included factors of health, education, economic well-being and community. Researchers at the time said the low ranking was because children weren’t attending preschool or graduating high school on time.

