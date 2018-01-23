Ex-Las Vegas officer gets court date in 1997 sex-murder case

Arthur Sewall, 51, was booked into the Washoe County Jail where he awaits extradition to CCDC (Washoe County Jail / FOX5).

A Las Vegas police officer who once served prison time in a sex misconduct case told a judge he plans to hire a lawyer to represent him on murder and sex assault charges in a woman's 1997 shooting death.

The judge on Monday set a March 20 preliminary hearing for Arthur Lee Sewall, who arrived in the Clark County jail in custody Friday following his Jan. 11 arrest in Reno.

Sewall was named as the suspect in the rape and killing of 20-year-old Nadia Iverson after a rape kit test in February 2017 matched his DNA.

Sewall resigned in 1997 after five years as a police officer and later served 20 months in state prison after being convicted of using his position to force prostitutes to perform sex acts.

