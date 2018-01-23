Man sentenced after throwing rock at fire department's window

A board patched up a broken window at Las Vegas Fire and Rescue headquarters. (LasVegasFD/Twitter)

A person was sentenced after throwing a rock through the window of the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue headquarters. (LasVegasFD/Twitter)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a man was sentenced after breaking a window at headquarters.

The department said the person threw a large rock through a front window last Wednesday evening and was promptly arrested on site by Las Vegas City Marshals.

The man was reportedly heard saying he was upset about sirens.

LAST WED PM: An individual threw a large rock thru front window at @LasVegasFD headquarters. He was promptly arrested on site by City Marshals. He was heard saying he was upset about sirens. Sentenced to 90 days in jail. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/QQU9YrMPap — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 23, 2018

No injuries were reported during the incident.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, the department said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.