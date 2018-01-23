Man sentenced after throwing rock at fire department's window - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man sentenced after throwing rock at fire department's window

A person was sentenced after throwing a rock through the window of the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue headquarters. (LasVegasFD/Twitter) A person was sentenced after throwing a rock through the window of the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue headquarters. (LasVegasFD/Twitter)
A board patched up a broken window at Las Vegas Fire and Rescue headquarters. (LasVegasFD/Twitter) A board patched up a broken window at Las Vegas Fire and Rescue headquarters. (LasVegasFD/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a man was sentenced after breaking a window at headquarters.

The department said the person threw a large rock through a front window last Wednesday evening and was promptly arrested on site by Las Vegas City Marshals. 

The man was reportedly heard saying he was upset about sirens.

No injuries were reported during the incident. 

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, the department said. 

