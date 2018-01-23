Person critically injured after rollover crash north of downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said one person was critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at F Street and Washington Avenue at 8:14 a.m.

Police said a truck and van were involved in the collision. The van rolled next to the side of a home in the area.

One person was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately released.

