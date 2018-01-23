Person critically injured after rollover crash north of downtown - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Person critically injured after rollover crash north of downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said one person was critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning. 

Officers responded to the scene at F Street and Washington Avenue at 8:14 a.m. 

Police said a truck and van were involved in the collision. The van rolled next to the side of a home in the area. 

One person was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

