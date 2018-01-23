Woman arrested after setting car on fire at Las Vegas fire depar - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman arrested after setting car on fire at Las Vegas fire department

A suspect was taken into custody after reportedly setting a vehicle on fire on Jan. 23, 2018. (Source: LVFR) A suspect was taken into custody after reportedly setting a vehicle on fire on Jan. 23, 2018. (Source: LVFR)
A woman was arrested after reportedly setting a vehicle on fire at the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue headquarters Tuesday morning.

According to the fire department, just before 8 a.m., a vehicle fire was put out near the department's headquarters located at 500 North Casino Center in Las Vegas.

An unidentified woman was arrested and charged for arson for allegedly setting the 1972 classic vehicle on fire, according to fire officials.

The department said the vehicle destroyed in the fire belonged to an employee at the fire, medical and 911 center. 

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue released video of the fire on social media:

The woman was transported to the Clark County Detention Center, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported. 

