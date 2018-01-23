Faith Lutheran purchased 70 new instruments with investment funds

Faith Lutheran purchased 70 new instruments with investment fund - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

New instruments were part of an upgrade to a program at Faith Lutheran. (Mike Doria/FOX5) New instruments were part of an upgrade to a program at Faith Lutheran. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Faith Lutheran Middle and High School are on a high note this year with brand new instruments and flags for the new Colorguard team. 

The $100,000 investment allowed the schools to purchase 70 new instruments from piccolos to large marimbas. 

This is the first year the Jazz Band held audition only tryouts and plan to compete in high-level competitions. 

