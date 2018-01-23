IV therapy gaining popularity to fight flu

A woman uses IV therapy to help prevent the flu. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

This year's flu season is only getting worse. For the first time, ever all states in the lower 48 are reporting widespread flu activity in the same week.

And with reports that the flu vaccine is only 30-percent effective.

Some are supplementing their flu shots with something else, IV therapy.

There are a lot of IV therapy clinics in Las Vegas. The clinics are mostly known for hangover relief on and near the Strip. But there's a much more practical use for it this flu season.

This year's dominant strain is influenza A(H3N2). It is known for hitting people harder than other strains.

One reason for the high amount of cases is how easily it’s transmitted.

Researchers found that you can contract the virus, just by breathing near an infected person.

A(HSN2) is difficult to prevent with the flu shot because of how quickly it mutates.

It is especially deadly for the elderly and the very young. So far, this season the flu has claimed the lives of 30 children, including two in Clark County.

The flu season usually starts in the fall and peaks between December and February and can last as late as may.

Doctors still recommend the best way to prevent the flu is by getting the flu shot.

There has been a saline shortage in the U.S. mainly because it's primarily made in Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria.

