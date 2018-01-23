Cashman Field converting into soccer venue for Las Vegas Lights

Winter is here but soccer season preparation is already underway.

On Wednesday, Cashman Field will begin to convert into a soccer venue as the new home of the Las Vegas Lights Football Club. Team staff said crews will lay the first pieces of turf for the Lights who will host 20 home matches this season. The first game was scheduled for Feb. 10 vs MLS club, the Montreal Impact.

The team said "throughout the season, at the club's expense, Lights FC will cover Cashman Field's infield dirt and remove the pitching mound for home matches while sharing the venue with the Las Vegas 51s baseball team."

Single game tickets for Lights FC's first four home matches are on sale, starting at $15.

"Lights FC, the 33rd team in the USL, will begin preseason play at Cashman Field in February 2018, with a home schedule of 20-plus matches running through at least Oct. 2018."

