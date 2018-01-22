What's next for Las Vegas after hundreds of thousands of women march?

The pink hats are off, the handmade signs are likely to be tossed aside and organizers of the Women's March are trying to figure out how to keep this momentum going.

"How do we make this sustainable? To take it from a movement to actually building the nation we want?," Deborah Harris, Women's March organizer for Nevada wondered.

Those are the questions that she and other organizers are trying to figure out leading into the 2018 midterm elections. The Las Vegas Women's March event brought 20,000 people to Sam Boyd Stadium and hundreds of thousands of women marched around the world. But that's not enough.

The Women's March said they want to turn their anger into action and register a million new people to vote. They began that push on Sunday.

"In Nevada, we registered 900 people to vote, nationwide we registered 7,000," Harris said.

Also in Las Vegas, this past weekend was the Anti-Women's March, which is a conservative event. Harris said she wants to reach out to those people too and have an open honest discussion.

"I had someone message me and ask, 'can I come to the Women's March if I am pro-life?' and I said to them personally, I am pro-life. But I am not going to judge the woman over there who is pro-choice. We are all not going to agree on everything and that's okay. But let's come together to the table and see what we do agree on."

We asked Deborah Harris what the future of the Women's March looks like. She said she has no idea and that's a good thing because it means they're evolving with the times.

