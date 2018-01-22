McCarran Airport sees record number of travelers in 2017

McCarran International Airport said 2017 was its busiest year ever, with 48.5 million travelers passing through.

The previous record was set in 2007, with 47.7 million passengers in its nearly 70-year history. ,” Rosemary A. Vassiliadis, director of

the Clark County Department of Aviation gave a statement on the record numbers.

McCarran is a nearly $30 billion economic engine and our passenger numbers serve as an indication

of the economic health and well-being of Southern Nevada." “It's always exciting to see record numbers, but I feel this

one is rather special for our entire community. We have been cautiously optimistic for many years as

our local and national economies have rebounded, and we have worked closely with our federal

partners to seamlessly accommodate that growth. This new record is a clear sign of recovery, and it

shows that the appeal of Las Vegas remains strong.

McCarran added direct flights from Munich by new carrier Eurowings; nonstop from Mexico City by Viva Aerobus in 2017; and announced new seasonal service by LATAM Airlines starting in June 2018. The Sao Paulo route will be the first scheduled nonstop flight to Las Vegas from Brazil, McCarran said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.