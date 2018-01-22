McCarran Airport sees record number of travelers in 2017 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

McCarran Airport sees record number of travelers in 2017

Posted: Updated:
Travelers gather at baggage claim in McCarran Airport. (File/FOX5) Travelers gather at baggage claim in McCarran Airport. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

McCarran International Airport said 2017 was its busiest year ever, with 48.5 million travelers passing through.

The previous record was set in 2007, with 47.7 million passengers in its nearly 70-year history. ,” Rosemary A. Vassiliadis, director of
the Clark County Department of Aviation gave a statement on the record numbers. 

McCarran is a nearly $30 billion economic engine and our passenger numbers serve as an indication
of the economic health and well-being of Southern Nevada." “It's always exciting to see record numbers, but I feel this
one is rather special for our entire community. We have been cautiously optimistic for many years as
our local and national economies have rebounded, and we have worked closely with our federal
partners to seamlessly accommodate that growth. This new record is a clear sign of recovery, and it
shows that the appeal of Las Vegas remains strong.

McCarran added direct flights from Munich by new carrier Eurowings; nonstop from Mexico City by Viva Aerobus in 2017; and announced new seasonal service by LATAM Airlines starting in June 2018. The Sao Paulo route will be the first scheduled nonstop flight to Las Vegas from Brazil, McCarran said. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.