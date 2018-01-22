Student arrested for bringing gun, ammo to Legacy High School

Francisco Maldonado, 18, was arrested for taking a gun to Legacy High School (LVMPD / FOX5).

Legacy High School is seen here in an undated photo.

Police arrested a student for bringing a handgun to Legacy High School Monday.

CCSD PD said Francisco Maldonado, 18, brought an unloaded 9 mm with him to school in his backpack. No threats were made to any other students. He had ammunition, but the gun wasn't loaded.

He's charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

