Two Station Casinos guests hit jackpots worth over $650K combined

A guest won $440, 754 at the Green Valley Ranch Resort on Jan. 12, 2018. (Source: Station Casinos)
Two Station Casinos guests started off the new year by hitting jackpots worth a combined total of more than $650,000. 

Wade Williams was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine with a $1.25 bet when he won $440,754. He was visiting the Green Valley Ranch Resort from Texas on Jan. 12 when he hit the jackpot. 

The very next day, on Jan. 13, a guest at the Palace Station won $215, 747 playing the Wheel of Fortune Red, White and Blue slot machine with a $1.25 bet. The guest was playing for 10 minutes and wagered a total of $60 before taking in the winnings. 

