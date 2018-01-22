Two Station Casinos guests hit jackpots worth over $650K combined

Two Station Casinos guests started off the new year by hitting jackpots worth a combined total of more than $650,000.

Wade Williams was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine with a $1.25 bet when he won $440,754. He was visiting the Green Valley Ranch Resort from Texas on Jan. 12 when he hit the jackpot.

The very next day, on Jan. 13, a guest at the Palace Station won $215, 747 playing the Wheel of Fortune Red, White and Blue slot machine with a $1.25 bet. The guest was playing for 10 minutes and wagered a total of $60 before taking in the winnings.

